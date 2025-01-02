Swimmers ring in 2025 with annual New Year's Day plunge from Alcatraz to SF

Swimmers from across the Bay Area rang in 2025 with the annual New Year's Day swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

Swimmers from across the Bay Area rang in 2025 with the annual New Year's Day swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

Swimmers from across the Bay Area rang in 2025 with the annual New Year's Day swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

Swimmers from across the Bay Area rang in 2025 with the annual New Year's Day swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Swimmers from across the Bay Area rang in 2025 with the annual New Year's Day swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco.

It's a tradition the South End Rowing Club has kept up for more than two decades.

"It's a great way to start 2025," said 79-year-old swimmer Levy Gerzberg.

This is a race where it's not all about competition and the last one out of the water is just as important as the first.

"After two and a half hours of sleep, I'm OK," Gerzberg said. "Should have taken Uber."

MORE: Thousands pack SF for New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks

He's one of 56 brave swimmers from the South End Rowing Club that jumped into the Bay from Alcatraz on purpose, only about six-and-a-half hours into the new year.

And what looks like a lifetime achievement for some, is just a regular morning swim for others.

"This was my 111th Alcatraz escape," Gerzberg said.

Gerzberg swam in honor of his late coach, who he swam with for 12 years across six different countries.

"I was thinking about many things, especially my Coach Pedro who left us on Fourth of July," he said.

Fran Hegeler is a past president of the South End Rowing Club.

MORE: Happy New Year! How Bay Area kids celebrated 2025 before midnight

"For us, it's how you start the new year out," Hegeler said.

And she said the 1.25 mile swim from Alcatraz to San Francisco is a tradition they've kept going for more than two decades to help ring in each new year, marking a fresh start.

"Water is cleansing. Water is renewing. It's a reset and when you jump in 51-degree waters, that's a reset. It's a reset and let me just tell you, these guys were jumping in the dark this morning," she said.

But they weren't out there alone. For every swimmer, they had just as many volunteers in and out of the water keeping watch.

"All of those swimmers are supported by rowers, people in zodiacs who keep us safe. We have to, of course, have permits to do these kinds of things. There's safety plans," she said. "We do this every year and it runs like clockwork."

Each swimmer left with an Irish coffee and hope for the year to come.

"I wish everyone a happy new year!" Gerzberg said.