Thousands pack SF for New Year's Eve celebrations and fireworks

Thousands of locals and tourists packed San Francisco for New Year's Eve celebrations.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Exercising is key for five-and-a-half-year-olds like Alya, who was trying to stay awake long enough to see the fireworks in San Francisco.

"The fireworks don't go off until midnight. Do you think you'll still be awake?" asked ABC7 News Reporter J.R. Stone.

"Oh of course I am. I like fireworks. They're beautiful, and I'm not scared because they are amazing," Alya said.

Just don't ask any of these little ones why we're all so excited about staying up late on this one night.

"Did you hear about this whole New Year's Eve thing? It's going to be a new year tomorrow. Have you heard about it?" asked Stone.

"No, I did not," Alya said.

But to many who packed Fisherman's Wharf Tuesday, they were well aware of the new year and what comes with it.

It only took one, two, yes, three interviews before we started talking politics.

"We hear from the president, and he says he's fixing to 'Make America Great Again,' so I want to see if he gonna make America great again. While that's going on--making America great again--what about our bank accounts? You know what I'm saying, make that great again," said Billy Jr. of San Francisco.

To out-of-towners though, they rang in the New Year with some San Francisco fun: Spinning around on new large spinning tops, eating street dogs, taking pictures with new friends, holding hands--and kissing before a boat ride under the Golden Gate.

"I'm going on a San Francisco love tour on a VW bus. Goes through the park," said Sally-Anne Lenton who was visiting from the U.K.

"Maybe you'll find love too," said Stone.

"Well, I am single," responded Lenton.

"Well, hopefully, we will one day get married. That is always the goal. We're trying to finish our education," said Kaitlyn Blau who was visiting from Los Angeles.

Others are just focused on their newfound family love in 2025.

"I'm just excited because my daughter is barely one year old. Just make more memories with her, making memories with my husband as well. Our first child," said Jennifer Nayeli-Pacheco of Hayward.