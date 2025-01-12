SoCal wildfire disaster sparks interest in Bay Area emergency preparedness classes

In Berkeley, a free community emergency preparedness class saw near-record turnout with people eager to learn more about keeping their families safe.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Preparing for emergencies is top of mind for many of us following the developing wildfire disaster happening in Los Angeles.

On Saturday in Berkeley, a free community emergency preparedness class saw near-record turnout with people eager to learn more about keeping their families safe.

"It's very important, because when this disaster is occurring, you're not going to remember where your dad's gold watch is," said Carrie Dovzak.

Dovzak has taught this Citizens Emergency Response Team class, or "CERT," dozens of times in Berkeley but the interest in preparing for emergencies has never been greater.

"I think the big difference is everybody knows someone from LA. It's really affected the people of Berkeley, knowing it could happen here," Dovzak said.

There's little doubt the wildfire disaster unfolding in Southern California is causing Bay Area residents to think about their own safety. It's why Beth Waitkus devoted two hours of her Saturday.

"I have several friends in LA who lost their homes. It's made me really think about preparation and what I can do, and what I can do to support my community," Waitkus said.

This class covered all the basics of what to do in the event of a wildfire emergency.

"People who take these classes talk about how they don't want to evacuate willy-nilly, but sometimes you have to get into that mindset. If you see smoke, and you feel vulnerable, I would say go visit your friends in the city, just get out of harm's way," Dovzak said.

Dovzak said to have go-bag ready with essentials like medication, water and non-perishable snacks. And record the contents of your home with your cell phone for insurance purposes.

"Open up the closets, look at your clothes, go to the kitchen look at all your plates," Dovzak said.

There were so many interested in this Saturday class. A total of 70 attended. People were on the waiting list. Organizers plan to have another class next weekend to accommodate everyone.

"I'm an elementary school principal here in Berkeley, and I live here with my three kids," said Gabe Fredman.

Fredman says the wildfires in LA are a wakeup call for all of California to be ready. He believes preparing is the most important thing all of us can do.

"You can't let these things fade. You got to be ready at the moment. I try to balance that without having the culture of fear, but I want to be prepared," Fredman said.

C.E.R.T. training classes are offered by most Bay Area fire departments. Check websites for Information.