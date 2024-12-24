TIMELINE: Rainy morning in Bay Area with level 2 storm, dry holidays
Tuesday, December 24, 2024 5:02PM
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Christmas Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are at a level 2 storm in the Bay Area this Christmas Eve until 9 a.m. morning for scattered downpours. We get a dry afternoon and dry holidays on Tuesday.
TODAY
- Downpours will be moving through until 9 a.m. this morning
- We have a lot of standing water on roads leading to slow travel
- Rain is over by noon
- The afternoon will see dry skies and sunshine return
- A High Surf Warning continues until 6 p.m. today for life-threatening surf along the coast
- A Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. today in the Sierra for light snow
CHRISTMAS DAY/HANUKKAH
- A sunny morning will lead to increasing clouds in the afternoon
- We are dry for the holidays
