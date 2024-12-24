24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
TIMELINE: Rainy morning in Bay Area with level 2 storm, dry holidays

Drew Tuma Image
ByDrew Tuma KGO logo
Tuesday, December 24, 2024 5:02PM
AccuWeather Forecast: Heavy morning rain, sunny and dry afternoon
ABC7 News meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast for Christmas Eve.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We are at a level 2 storm in the Bay Area this Christmas Eve until 9 a.m. morning for scattered downpours. We get a dry afternoon and dry holidays on Tuesday.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

TODAY

  • Downpours will be moving through until 9 a.m. this morning

  • We have a lot of standing water on roads leading to slow travel

  • Rain is over by noon

  • The afternoon will see dry skies and sunshine return

  • A High Surf Warning continues until 6 p.m. today for life-threatening surf along the coast

  • A Winter Weather Advisory from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. today in the Sierra for light snow

CHRISTMAS DAY/HANUKKAH

  • A sunny morning will lead to increasing clouds in the afternoon

  • We are dry for the holidays

MORE: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

