Transamerica Pyramid Center in SF celebrates grand reopening after $1 billion renovation

A celebration was underway for the completion of the massive re-vamping project at San Francisco's Transamerica Pyramid on Thursday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Renovated and re-imagined.

Mayor London Breed and former Mayor Willie Brown were among those attending the celebration for the re-opening of Transamerica Pyramid Center in San Francisco Thursday morning.

This is after a $1 billion investment by luxury real estate development firm SHVO, which includes the purchase price and renovation. The rework encompasses an entire city block in the city's Financial District.

Transamerica Pyramid and two adjacent buildings on Sansome Street were reimagined. Transamerica Redwood Park was also expanded.

Architecture firm Foster + Partners worked on the design. Senior Partner Ben Dobbin told ABC7 about some of the new features of the center, which include the pyramid and the redwood park.

"The major move was really bringing life to the ground floor of this entire city block, from Sansome to Montgomery and Clay to Washington," Dobbin said. "We've added 10,000 square feet of new retail space around the base of all the different corners. We've got a new kiosk and seating area accessible in this newly enlarged redwood park, and then there's also accessible seating all the way around the plaza."

The Transamerica Pyramid, an 853-foot skyscraper, was completed in 1972 and has a very distinct shape.

The building has been an icon for the city for more than 50 years.

There is a planned private EDM concert Thursday evening and public light show at 8:30 p.m. to show off the pyramid's new multi-colored LED lights.

The center will be open to the public starting Sunday from dawn to dusk. The public can visit the park or lobby.