San Francisco mayoral candidate Mark Farrell announces universal childcare policy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former San Francisco mayor and current candidate for mayor Mark Farrell says he's committed to universal childcare for families living in the city.

Farrell announced today that Mayor London Breed has failed to use available Prop C funds -- millions of dollars in tax revenues -- to make childcare affordable and accessible.

Grandparent Michelle Brewster of San Francisco says she helps care for three grandchildren because the cost of childcare is tough for her family to handle.

"I think it's ridiculous. We need to do something about that. Get some programs going? However we can support the cost," Brewster said.

"Under Mayor Breed's administration, the rollout of universal childcare has been stalled," Farrell said.

Farrell is challenging Mayor London Breed for her seat. Farrell says voters approved a tax in 2018, "Baby Prop C," to provide early care and education for kids up to five years old whose families are low income.

"Close to $400 million that we have collected as a city government in San Francisco is sitting unused in our cities coffers right now," Farrell said.

Farrell says he will raise wages for childcare workers to fill shortages.

He also plans to create new incentives to get more care facilities built.

"We will also provide low-interest loans, reduce taxes and fees for property owners to repurpose their existing spaces for childcare spaces -- particularly in underserved areas, such as Bayview," Farrell said.

ABC7 News asked Mayor Breed to respond to Farrell's claims.

The mayor's office says Breed has used Prop C funds and that she's doubled the number of children receiving early care and education subsidies, cut the waitlist for care subsidies by 72% and built or renovated 40 early care and education facilities over the last five years.

According to Breed's campaign spokesman:

"Mayor Breed is taking the next step in her budget through a landmark policy to provide childcare vouchers to middle income working families, cementing San Francisco's position as a national leader in childcare and early education."

The promise of universal childcare is a work in progress.

The Prop C ballot measure approved by voters in 2018 created a commercial vacancy tax to raise $100 million a year to provide universal child care to San Francisco families.

Because of legal challenges and pandemic delays, the money could not be spent until April 2021.