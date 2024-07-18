Vallejo police investigating deadly shooting of 16-year-old; neighbors say 'it was like a war zone'

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old dead on Wednesday night.

It happened near the area of Carolina Street and Butte Street just before midnight according to investigators.

Police have since cleared the scene but one car is still parked in the area with at least three visible bullet holes.

Along with the damaged car, dozens of shell casings could also be seen earlier in the road.

This is right next to a state affordable housing complex and a senior living community.

One neighbor who didn't want to go on camera told ABC7 the number of gunshots made the block sounded like a war zone.

She says she called 911 twice for help but didn't see police show up for 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Vallejo Police said they provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived, but the 16-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

This marks the city's 12th homicide of the year.

At this time, police do not have any suspects in custody and the motives and circumstances around this shooting are still under investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Vallejo Police right away.