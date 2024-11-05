VP Harris to hold election watch party at alma mater Howard University; Bay Area natives supporting

Vice President Kamala Harris will be watching the election results roll in at her alma mater Howard University in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be watching the results roll in election night at her alma mater Howard University in Washington, D.C.

The historically Black college is home to a number of illustrious alumni and excitement is building on campus about the potential of one of its most famous graduates becoming the next President of the United States.

Howard University Students who are from the Bay Area tell ABC7 News Anchor Julian Glover that they're excited, they're optimistic, and they're proud.

There's been a lot of concern leading up to the election about if Vice President Kamala Harris could sure up the Gen-Z vote, but at her alma mater - it's team Harris-Walz all the way.

"Seeing a girl-a woman from Oakland, California having a chance in becoming the president it's just amazing. I believe that anything is possible, honestly," said Brandon Horton, a junior at Howard University who is from Vallejo.

Horton is involved in the 'Cali Club' - Howard students hailing from the Golden State.

Kimiah Jacobs, born and raised in Richmond is also involved in the club. She and Horton have been getting out the word, to get out and vote.

Vice President Harris graduated from Howard University in 1986 from the school of Arts and Sciences. It'll be the backdrop for a potential victory speech if she's successful.

Dr. Marilyn Sephocle taught Harris in 1985 just her second year teaching.

"There are no words for it - I'm very excited. She deserves the presidency I think. And as a student already she was a good student, a great student - a brilliant student," said Sephocle.

Jacob Monroe is a Sophomore at Howard. At just 19 years old this is the first election he's eligible to vote in.

His father has known Harris since they were teenagers, for Monroe - she's an inspiration.

"I remember the first speech I went to it was her attorney general inaugural speech and during that speech she looked at me and my brother and told us we're the future of America and ever since then that memory stuck with me and I kinda carry that throughout my life," said Monroe.

No matter the results, these Howard Bison couldn't be more proud of their most famous alumna.