"The monks chanting was more of a prayer that he would hear, and that his soul would rest in peace."

Vigil held for father in Bodega Bay boating accident, whose body hasn't been found

BODEGA BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- It was a boating trip that became a family tradition. But on Saturday, family and friends gathered to mourn those who didn't make it home, led by Buddhist chants.

"The monks chanting was more of a prayer that he would hear, and that his soul would rest in peace. That he would find his way back to Bodega Bay," says Shanice Khammoungkhoune.

The vigil was to remember Khammoungkhoune's brother, Prasong. He was one of six people who went overboard when their boat capsized two weeks ago in bad weather in Bodega Bay.

Prasong's body hasn't been found.

"If his soul is trapped, here, wandering in the ocean somewhere, in my mind and in my heart, want him to find some closure," says Khammoungkhoune. "That he would find some peace and comfort, so he can go on to the next journey of his life."

"He was a good role model to the family and others he meets," says Jonathan Chang, Prasong's nephew, spoke at the vigil.

Chang says the community's support has been important and impactful, especially since Prasong was the family's sole provider.

"I just want to give my appreciation to the people who came out here. And also, to the people who donate to support the family, though a loss," says Chang.

Prasong's son, 13-year-old Juladi, also known as Jude, was the only survivor. He made it to shore hours later by clinging onto a cooler.

Juladi says he made this prayer for his father during the ceremony: "That I will be missing him. And his spirit lives in my body."

On the boat were: Prasong and Juladi; Prasong's cousin, Johnny Phommathep; his two sons Johnny Junior, 17, and Jake, 14; and Johnny's friend, Matthew Ong.

The bodies of Johnny Junior and Matthew Ong have been found.