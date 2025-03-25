VTA strike continues in 3rd week after union votes down latest proposal

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- There is no end in sight for the VTA Strike -- now in its third week.

Union members voted no on the latest contract proposal on Monday.

The vote was 188 for and 919 against the VTA's latest proposed contract. That's over 80% of union members voting to continue this strike.

Local ATU union members voted no on the offer, which calls for an 11% pay increase over the three year contract.

VTA had originally offered 9%.

ATU leadership spoke about Monday's vote.

They tell ABC7 VTA leadership added things into this contract involving attendance and overtime policies.

The union thought those issues had been previously resolved.

"The agency was unwilling to compromise and again bringing items that were removed back into the offer dictated the vote today," said Raj Singh, the ATU Local Union President.

All of this, of course, having an impact on commuters here in the South Bay.

Bus and light rail service has been suspended since March 9.

ABC7 did reach out to the VTA following this vote. They said they believe their proposal was more than fair, but that they will continue to work with ATU workers.

The union says they hope to return to mediation.