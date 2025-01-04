Warriors coach Steve Kerr receives key to City of San Francisco

Outgoing San Francisco Mayor London Breed held one of her last official acts in office Friday, giving Warriors coach Steve Kerr the key to the city.

Outgoing San Francisco Mayor London Breed held one of her last official acts in office Friday, giving Warriors coach Steve Kerr the key to the city.

Outgoing San Francisco Mayor London Breed held one of her last official acts in office Friday, giving Warriors coach Steve Kerr the key to the city.

Outgoing San Francisco Mayor London Breed held one of her last official acts in office Friday, giving Warriors coach Steve Kerr the key to the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Outgoing San Francisco Mayor London Breed held one of her last official acts in office on Friday, giving Warriors coach Steve Kerr the key to the city.

"It is an honor and privilege to give you a well deserved, the highest honor of our city," Mayor Breed said, handing Kerr the key.

MORE: Green Day receives key to the city in Bay Area hometown of Pinole

Breed says Kerr not only brought excitement and pride to the Bay Area by leading Golden State to four championships in seven years, but he also spoke out on gun violence and social justice issues.

"To be honored for my involvement with the community, it goes beyond basketball, way beyond basketball - but it represents what the Warriors mean in this city," Kerr said.

Breed says she grew up cheering for Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls as a child -- a team that included Steve Kerr as guard.