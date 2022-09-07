Bay Area heat wave: State enters 8th day of Flex Alert, officials worry about power supply

ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Californians were able to avoid widespread rolling blackouts on Tuesday, but there are still concerns about the power grid.

ISO has issued an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) 2 effective from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., meaning consumers are strongly urged to cut back on energy use.

Bay Area residents and the rest of the state we will be under another Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., making it the eighth day in a row officials are asking people to cut down on power usage.

While temperatures will dip a bit, it will still be a hot one, putting more strain on our power grid.

CAL ISO says the rolling blackouts were avoided in large part to the amount of conservation on Tuesday.

The power demand set an all-time record.

CAL ISO says the demand for power surpassed an all-time record high on Tuesday as the statewide energy usage is inching towards maximum capacity that could cause blackouts.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, California's current demand was 51,158MW from the full capacity of 58,906MW. The old record was 50,270MW on July 24, 2006.

CAL ISO sent alerts out warning blackouts were imminent. After they were sent out, the usage of power dropped dramatically.

State lawmakers say we need more renewable energy to prevent this from happening again.

"This is really an all of the above strategy and what we're seeing is that a 24/7 clean grid is actually a reliable and robust grid," said State Sen. Josh Becker from San Mateo.

The power did go out in some place in the Bay Area, but due to heat-related issues, not from the CAL ISO rolling blackouts.

Recommendations for turning off unused appliances and setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher will be crucial since the heat wave will last through the end of the week.

"Forecasted demand for Monday and Tuesday, is at all-time record levels, and the potential for rotating outages has increased significantly. We're looking at energy deficits from to to 4,000 megawatts, which is as much as ten percent of normal electricity demand," said Elliot Mainzer, CAL ISO president and CEO.

Service has been fully restored between the Pleasant Hill and Concord BART stations on Wednesday.

BART reopened to single track service around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday after heat-related problems closed both stations Tuesday night, officials say.

Livermore did not break an all-time record on Tuesday like it did on Monday when the temperature hit 116 degrees.

Residents of senior affordable housing building describe 'miserable' experience with no AC

Temperatures eclipsing 100 degrees outside on Tuesday, while temps are more than 90 inside.

That's the reality for nearly 50 seniors living in the HUD-subsidized affordable housing facility Town Park Towers in San Jose.

Nearly a quarter of the units on several floors of this 10-story building have been without air conditioning for nearly a year according to residents.

"The impact on climate on lower-income people, before you even add in disability and age is horrible," resident Michele Mashburn said. "But when you add in disability and age, it's just that much more catastrophic."

Kelly Everett provides in-home services for an 89-year-old resident with COPD and reached out to us to talk about the struggles her client is facing without air conditioning.

Everett says she made calls to management last week to try and get the cooling repaired.

"They know it and they left for their weekend for three days," Everett said. "They did nothing about it, which means they did nothing about anybody's air conditioning and they're a whole lot of people having this problem."

Gilda Lewis is one of those seniors. She says her temperature gauge on the wall read 96 at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Lewis is already battling cancer and this week she's battling the heat.

"It gets too hot, I get sick, I get weak," Lewis said. "I haven't been able to sleep. It's just been miserable."

Vice President of EAH communications Susan Dutton told us EAH operates Town Park Towers and the company is concerned to hear there was a lack of response by management to fix the AC and they'll be looking into it

She told me labor, parts and timeline in regards to repairs can be challenging, but it cannot be an excuse for health.

Are rolling blackouts something California could see with annually?

Experts say over the last two decades, California has led the country in integrating solar and wind power sources to supply the grid. But at times when those cleaner power sources aren't producing enough and demand is high, battery sources are used or, as a last resort, older sources that use fossil fuels.

Though experts say much has been done to ease strain on the grid, a major part of the issue is climate change.

As the impacts of climate change continue, will the strain seen on the state's power grid and the potential rolling blackouts be something we live with annually?

SJSU lecturer Ahmed Banafa says it depends on several factors.

"The solution has multiple parties that have to take action before they can say that we aren't going to face something like this, (we need) better resources for the grid, so the grid can keep pumping power to us (and) better practices by us," Banafa said, "And also dealing with climate change as a reality."

The Impact of Heat on Bay Area Schools

Schools across the area are making adjustments because of the heat, including one district letting kids out early.

In lieu of air conditioning, five fans are placed around the room in Mr. Diiorio's 5th grade class at Lu Sutton Elementary School on Tuesday.

"I'm concerned now with the school because I just heard that they don't have AC," Kelly Lopez, a Novato parent said.

With temperatures expected to reach a high of 105 degrees on Tuesday, the Novato Unified School District is allowing three of their schools that don't have air conditioning to be released almost two and a half hours early for the rest of the week.

This includes Novato High School, Lu Sutton Elementary School and the Hill Education Center.

"We know that the heat gets the worst around 1 o'clock and kind of gets worse as we get closer to 4 so that was really the reasoning, to kind of keep them at school in the most important part of the day and the coolest part of the day and then release them for the hottest part of the day," Mira Patel, Principal at Lu Sutton Elementary School said.

The district's "heat plan" of releasing students early is triggered when the forecasted temperature is 95 degrees or higher with a heat index of 103 or higher.

Patel says recess and PE will be held indoors on top of a number of other safety methods like holding class without the lights on.

While it forced many parents to move their days around because of the early pick-up time, some said, they agreed with this decision.

"This is a good plan because I don't want my kid to spend a long day without AC," Lungthip Skinner, a Novato parent said. "We just wish the AC would come sooner if it's possible!"

Patel says air conditioning is on its way, but not until summer of 2023.

