Thousands without power across Bay Area amid brutal heat wave, PG&E says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of customers in the Bay Area are without power, PG&E said on Monday.
Those orange squares on the map show areas with up to 5,000 customers without power during an excessive heat warning.
You can see locations in Concord, Pleasant Hill, Moraga, Napa, Milpitas, Cupertino, Morgan Hill, Sunnyvale and Vallejo.
These are not power safety outages.
We do not have word on the cause of the outages.
PG&E has not announced when power will be restored.
See full map of power outages in the Bay Area here.
