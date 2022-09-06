Flex Alert: Tracker shows how close we are to overloading the power grid

CAL ISO is warning the demand for power could reach record levels on Tuesday as we deal with another day of sweltering heat.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the Bay Area reaches the peak of its heat wave Tuesday, Cal ISO has issued a Flex Alert, asking Californians to conserve energy to avoid overloading the grid.

RELATED: The best ways to save power during a Flex Alert

Cal ISO, or the California Independent System Operator, oversees the state's power grid and infrastructure. In the afternoon hours on hot days, when most people are running air conditioners and high-energy appliances, power use is highest, putting the most pressure on California's infrastructure.

The agency created a real-time tracker that shows how close we are to that tipping point.

The available capacity for the state is about 51,000 megawatts. On Tuesday, we're forecasted to peak around 52,079.

RELATED: Bay Area heat wave: 1 city could reach 118 degrees today

As of 3:30 p.m., demand was around 51,400 megawatts. The number is expected to keep climbing as temperatures heat up.

A screenshot shows how demand compared to overall power grid capacity as of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022. A screenshot shows how demand compared to overall power grid capacity as of 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, 2022.

See how current demand compares to our maximum capacity by viewing Cal ISO's tracker.

If demand on the grid if expected to exceed capacity, the state sometimes triggers rolling blackouts to conserve energy, as they did in the late summer of 2020.

It's supposed to stay hot through Friday.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live