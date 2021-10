POWER OUTAGES: More than 12,000 without power in Bay Area, PG&E says

San Francisco: 156

Peninsula: 4,888

North Bay (Marin & Sonoma) 2,619

East Bay: 1,862

South Bay: 3,448

Total: 12,973

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The storm has triggered thousands of power outages in the Bay Area. PG&E is reporting more than 12,000 customers are currently without power. That's down from more than 59,000 reported Monday morning.The agency said as of 3p.m. the following counties have been affected due to the heavy rain and wind.It's unknown when power will be restored.