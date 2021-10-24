Weather

POWER OUTAGES: More than 12,000 without power in Bay Area, PG&E says

Thousands remain without power after weekend storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The storm has triggered thousands of power outages in the Bay Area. PG&E is reporting more than 12,000 customers are currently without power. That's down from more than 59,000 reported Monday morning.

The agency said as of 3p.m. the following counties have been affected due to the heavy rain and wind.

  • San Francisco: 156

  • Peninsula: 4,888

  • North Bay (Marin & Sonoma) 2,619

  • East Bay: 1,862

  • South Bay: 3,448

  • Total: 12,973


    • It's unknown when power will be restored.

    This story is developing

