Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $1.5B

The Powerball lottery jackpot is now at $1.5 billion after nobody won Wednesday's winning numbers drawing.

The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing after nobody won the massive jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers numbers drawn Wednesday night for a $1.2 billion jackpot were: 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the red Powerball 23.

After no one won, the jackpot has now grown to $1.5 billion, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The top prize for Saturday's drawing now comes with a cash option of $745.9 million.

While no one won the top prize, there were a number of smaller winners. Tickets that won a $2 million prize were sold in Arkansas, Montana and New Jersey. Tickets worth $1 million were sold in Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas and Viriginia.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the top prize shared by three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, he District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million and tickets are $2 apiece.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

