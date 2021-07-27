VIDEO: Tour group encounters friendly whale off Monterey coast

The group spotted a whale, apparently an extrovert, while on a whale watching tour.
You can even hear the whale vocalize, as if the mammal was saying hello to the group.
The whale let out a few mighty blows and did some spyhopping, holding itself vertical and exposing its head.
Princess Monterey Whale Watching shared video of the encounter with us.
The playful whale seemed to enjoy the people as much as they enjoyed the whale.
