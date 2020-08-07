7 On Your Side

California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA

File photo of an unemployment office. (Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Our 7 On Your Side team gets a lot of questions about the California EDD and filing for unemployment - especially amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We've compiled some of our most commonly asked questions about filing for unemployment benefits, PUA, long wait times and error messages.

RELATED: This woman got through EDD's helpline, here are her tips

Take a look at the interactive below to get your EDD questions answered.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financecaliforniacoronavirus californiamoneyunemployment californiasocietycoronavirusstimulus funds7 on your sideconsumercovid 19employmenteconomyunemploymentconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
One woman's tips for getting through EDD's helpline
Why you should complete store returns before end of month
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
Lawmaker calls for eviction moratorium extension
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA health official addresses COVID-19 data glitch
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Flu could 'completely dismantle' holidays, doctor says
Santa Clara Co. sheriff's captain among 4 indicted on bribery charges
One woman's tips for getting through EDD's helpline
How pandemic will influence holiday cards this year
Former Angels employee charged in death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs
Show More
San Mateo Co. health officer calls watch list 'misdirected'
Bay Area school districts share reopening plans
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
Coronavirus live updates: CA surpasses 10,000 deaths
More TOP STORIES News