New round of storms causing problems for Bay Area businesses

Snow levels are predicted to drop to 2,000 feet, bringing fresh powder to places like Mount Hamilton and Mount Diablo.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, approaching storms are welcome news for California's water situation but creating some wet challenges for local businesses.Steady rain slowed the Thursday afternoon commute on Highway 101.Hours later, Goodman's Building Supply in Mill Valley had sprung a leak.The bucket brigade needed for this roof leak, next to the aisle which ironically sold rain gear and leak repair."It's a patch job we can never seem to repair," said employee Marcus Bartholomew."A tarp 60 by 40, four rolls of felt paper," said Tony Quevedo.Handyman Tony Quevedo was rushing supplies to an emergency roof repair in San Francisco."It's the only way we can stop the water, the roof is exposed," he saidThe latest storm, the first in a series, was keeping some outdoor diners away.Managers at Gravity Tavern were determined to keep every dinner reservation on Valentine's Day."We can be creative, if we have to buy tarps, it wouldn't be the first time we'll make it happen, stick up umbrellas if we have to," said General Manager Seaira Truppelli.The storms are welcome news to water officials but it won't be enough to get us out of drought conditions, they're asking customers to conserve now."Right now our reservoirs are 57 percent of storage capacity, normally it would be 84 percent, so we've got a lot of ground to make up," said Jeanne Belding, Marin Water Spokesperson.