New round of storms causing problems for Bay Area businesses

Steady rain slowed the Thursday afternoon commute on Highway 101.
RELATED: Rain arrives Thursday before new storm moves in Valentine's Day weekend
Hours later, Goodman's Building Supply in Mill Valley had sprung a leak.
The bucket brigade needed for this roof leak, next to the aisle which ironically sold rain gear and leak repair.
"It's a patch job we can never seem to repair," said employee Marcus Bartholomew.
"A tarp 60 by 40, four rolls of felt paper," said Tony Quevedo.
VIDEO: Snow covers Bay Area mountain peaks
Handyman Tony Quevedo was rushing supplies to an emergency roof repair in San Francisco.
"It's the only way we can stop the water, the roof is exposed," he said
The latest storm, the first in a series, was keeping some outdoor diners away.
Managers at Gravity Tavern were determined to keep every dinner reservation on Valentine's Day.
RELATED: Video shows dramatic rescue of horse, pony trapped for hours after Salinas mudslide
"We can be creative, if we have to buy tarps, it wouldn't be the first time we'll make it happen, stick up umbrellas if we have to," said General Manager Seaira Truppelli.
The storms are welcome news to water officials but it won't be enough to get us out of drought conditions, they're asking customers to conserve now.
"Right now our reservoirs are 57 percent of storage capacity, normally it would be 84 percent, so we've got a lot of ground to make up," said Jeanne Belding, Marin Water Spokesperson.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- VIDEO: Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast
- How to prepare your home for winter storms
- TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
- TIPS: Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding
- Planning a snow trip? Check out these Sierra driving tips from the pros
- How to drive safely in snow
- Tips to help you drive in dense fog
- Tips for staying safe while hitting the slopes