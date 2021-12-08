Warriors' Stephen Curry chases history with NBA 3-point record in close reach

Nice exchange here between @anthonyVslater & Stephen Curry as he's now just 16 3-pointers away from breaking the record. Can he get it done at home on Wednesday or will he do it Saturday on @abc7newsbayarea in Philly? #DubNation #NBA75



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The anticipation is building with every splash from downtown, as Stephen Curry needs just 16 3-pointers to break Ray Allen's all-time NBA record. After Monday night's win over Orlando, much of the discussion surrounded the possibility of breaking the record at home Wednesday night against Portland."I'm guessing he's going to shoot a lot against Portland," chuckled Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.One game remains at Chase Center before a 5-game road trip.When asked about how it feels to be on the verge of making history, "Always just play the game, obviously know I'm closing in," said Curry."Try not to let it creep in to how you play, and enjoy the journey to get there because it does mean a lot to me," he said.Curry is beloved by his coaches and teammates, who are ready to watch the Warriors superstar break the all-time 3-point record."Who else to do it but Steph? You know he deserves it, all the hard work he puts in," said Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. "He's one of the most influential basketball players of all time. Helped change the game, so no one deserves it more than him.""It is the weirdest thing to be picky to break a record like that. So, I have thought about it. Obviously, it would be nice to have the home crowd and feel that energy," said Curry. "I feel like it will be special no matter what because I will make it special and it will be an amazing experience for me and my teammates and all that. I think any basketball fan will appreciate when it happens, no matter where it is, you know history is kind of made. But, I like the anticipation of just again, being in the moment and enjoying all that's gone into it."So if Curry doesn't break the record Wednesday night against Portland at Chase Center, his next opportunity will be Saturday night in Philadelphia, a game that airs on ABC7.