Latin pop band 'RBD' announces international tour, will come to Chase Center

One of Latin Pop's biggest groups RBD has announced a new international tour with one of the stops being at the Save Mart Center.

FRESNO, Calif. -- One of Latin Pop's biggest groups, RBD, has announced a new international tour with one of their stops in San Francisco.

The "Soy Rebelde" tour reunites the group for its 20th anniversary. The group will be performing in 26 cities across the U.S., Mexico and Brazil.

RBD makes its San Francisco at the Chase Center on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The tour has partnered with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform. Fans who wish to join any pre-sales must register to be a Verified Fan.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan 26 at noon and general public tickets are available the next day at noon.