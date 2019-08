ASK FINNEY: How to afford a home, housing help for vets, and sniffing out Craigslist scams

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a part of our Building a Better Bay Area week centered on housing issues in the Bay Area, Michael Finney is here to answer your #askfinney questions all about finding a place to live!Everyone is worried about this, especially young people. There are many government and nonprofit programs out there to help them buy; most don't know that. To get help, start by contacting your local city and county housing departments.And if they are looking at a place of their own they may not be able to afford where there parents live when they start out. Michael himself is from the Bay Area and couldn't afford his parents' neighborhood as a younger man. Right now, many who work in San Francisco drive in from Contra Costa County, while many who work in Contra Costa County drive in from Solano County - where the median home price is $450,000.Yes, there is help. The Veteran's Administration offers direct loans and VA-backed loans for current and former service members. There are also grants to help veterans make their current homes accessible for those with disabilities.Veterans in danger of foreclosure can also apply for help to cover their mortgage.You can find tons of information and apply online by going to www.va.gov's housing assistance page You can't always know, but if it sounds too cheap, it's probably a fake.Insist on meeting the landlord in person, check their ID, and tour the unit before renting.Most importantly, never wire money or use a payment app. Only pay by check or credit card. Just assume anyone insisting on a wire or electronic payment is an impostor.