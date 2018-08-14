AFFORDABLE HOUSING

Santa Clara Co. leaders expected to approve low-income senior housing

Santa Clara County leaders are expected to approve a project to build affordable housing for low-income seniors. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Santa Clara County leaders are expected to approve a project to build affordable housing for low-income seniors.

They say this is just their latest step in housing 5,000 people.

The property on the corner of Leigh Avenue and Southwest Expressway in San Jose isn't pretty. It's behind a chain link fence but county leaders say when it's done, it will be a big step for affordable housing.

This is all made possible by the $950 million affordable housing bond approved by voters in 2016.

On Tuesday, the supervisors are expected to approve up to $13.5 million to buy the property and develop it. The plans call for 64 units for low-income seniors and also some commercial space on the ground floor.


This is the first project from the bond measure going specifically to low-income senior housing, allowing the county and other groups to provide supportive services on the property.

"I think for all of us who see our parents who are becoming seniors, really starting to think about what happens that we're living longer. Where is it that we can live that is safe? And where can we get services, especially for those who are low income and high need?" asked Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has already approved 111-million dollars from the housing bond for ten multi-family developments.

Click here for more stories related to affordable housing.
