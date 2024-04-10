Recount requested in CA's District 16 Congressional primary race

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A recount has been requested in that Silicon Valley congressional primary race that ended in a tie for second place.

Former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo secured a spot in November's runoff as the front-runner in the March primary.

But the competition for the second spot ended in a rare tie between Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian and Assemblyman Evan Low.

Now, all three will appear on November's ballot... unless a recount ends up with different results.

According to the San Mateo County Chief Elections Officer Mark Church, there were two requests for a recount. One of the voters, identified as Dan Stegink, lives in San Mateo County and the other Jonathan Padilla resides in Santa Clara County.

A person named Jonathan Padilla served as policy and finance director on Liccardo's 2014 campaign for mayor of San Jose.

Evan Low's campaign has accused Liccardo of being behind the recount, releasing the following statement:

"This is a page right out of Trump's political playbook using dirty tricks to attack democracy and subvert the will of the voters. Sam Liccardo, who does not live in the district, did not file a recount himself. Instead, he had his former staffer do it for him. What's he afraid of?"

Liccardo's campaign released the following statement to ABC7 News in response to Low's claims:

The Liccardo campaign would like to thank the tireless work by the election officials and volunteers whose dedication and labor make our elections fair and trustworthy. Every vote should be counted, and that's why recounts are part of the state's electoral process to ensure accuracy. According to the Santa Clara County Registrar, more than 100 ballots were not included in the "final" tally because voter signatures could not be verified before certification among a variety of other issues. We understand why, under these extraordinary circumstances, there would be an effort to make sure these votes are fully considered.

ABC7 News also contacted Joe Simitian's campaign but has not heard back.

