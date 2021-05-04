California wildfires

Red Flag Warnings: Their significance and potential impact to California's wildfire season

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Red Flag Warnings call for caution in Solano, Sacramento Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Red Flag Warnings are popping up as we leave our storm season with well below average rainfall and enter into our fire season.

Critical fire conditions have prompted the first May Red Flag Warning since 2014 for much of the Sacramento Valley, including Solano County. Meaning, it's been more than six years since we've seen critical fire conditions like this.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning in Solano County puts residents on notice

The Sacramento Valley has two critical windows when it comes to wildfire threats, an initial threat in June and then a much higher threat in September and October.

For the rest of the Bay Area, we had our first Red Flag Warning of 2021 back in January over the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday weekend where abnormally dry and gusty winds blew through.

RELATED: Newsom announces $536M wildfire prevention plan while visiting Fresno County

Over the past 10 years the first Red Flag Warning is typically issued in June for the Bay Area.

The highest threat for fires comes in September and October when fuels are at their driest and warm Diablo Winds roll down our hills.

RELATED: CAL FIRE warns California residents to prepare for 'difficult' wildfire season

The biggest factor going into fire season is the extreme drought much of the Bay Area is under and the dry vegetation which can quickly catch fire.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniacalifornia wildfiresfiresolano countywildfirestormcal firerainwarningbeat the droughtsacramentodrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
Researchers turn to biochar in fight against climate change
North Bay firefighters on alert for high fire danger
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News