Red Flag Warnings: Their significance and potential impact to California's wildfire season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Red Flag Warnings are popping up as we leave our storm season with well below average rainfall and enter into our fire season.Critical fire conditions have prompted the first May Red Flag Warning since 2014 for much of the Sacramento Valley, including Solano County. Meaning, it's been more than six years since we've seen critical fire conditions like this.The Sacramento Valley has two critical windows when it comes to wildfire threats, an initial threat in June and then a much higher threat in September and October.For the rest of the Bay Area, we had our first Red Flag Warning of 2021 back in January over the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday weekend where abnormally dry and gusty winds blew through.Over the past 10 years the first Red Flag Warning is typically issued in June for the Bay Area.The highest threat for fires comes in September and October when fuels are at their driest and warm Diablo Winds roll down our hills.The biggest factor going into fire season is the extreme drought much of the Bay Area is under and the dry vegetation which can quickly catch fire.