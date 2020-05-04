wildfire

CAL FIRE warns residents to prepare for 'difficult' wildfire season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is warning California residents that this year's wildfire season is going to be more difficult than last due to the lack of late-season rain and snow.

On Monday, state and federal officials held a Wildfire Preparedness Week kick-off event, where they discussed how emergency responders are preparing for year-round wildfires.

RELATED: How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season in California

CAL FIRE Director Chief Thom Porter says his agency is already seeing fires burning in the state but has yet to see one of significant size.

Chief Porter says it's important to start building a preparedness and evacuation plan. He says it's not a matter of if a wildfire will happen this year but more so when.

According to CAL FIRE, several agencies are currently working to reduce fuel in the wildlands to help decrease the effects potential fires could have on communities.

In the last three years, California had five of the deadliest fires in the state's history which resulted in the death of 145 people.

See more stories and videos related to wildfires here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiagavin newsomfirewildfirecal fireprepare norcal
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
WILDFIRE
How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season
PG&E fire mitigation schedule baffles Marin Co. residents
PG&E cuts power during shelter-in-place to Marin customers to prevent wildfires
2 injured as wildfire burns 175 acres in Riverside County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stage 2 of CA reopening starts Friday, Newsom says
Mayor Breed provides latest COVID-19 update in SF
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
6 Bay Area counties lift some shelter-in-place restrictions, certain businesses to reopen
New rules for airline passengers at Mineta San Jose Intl. Airport
Coronavirus: Some restrictions relaxed, CA reopening update
Anonymous donor gives $1M to Santa Cruz hospital
Show More
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier released from hospital
Golfers hit the links in SF as shelter-in-place restrictions ease
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Thin blue line' face masks spark controversy for SFPD
More TOP STORIES News