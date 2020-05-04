SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is warning California residents that this year's wildfire season is going to be more difficult than last due to the lack of late-season rain and snow.
On Monday, state and federal officials held a Wildfire Preparedness Week kick-off event, where they discussed how emergency responders are preparing for year-round wildfires.
RELATED: How coronavirus pandemic will impact firefighting this wildfire season in California
CAL FIRE Director Chief Thom Porter says his agency is already seeing fires burning in the state but has yet to see one of significant size.
Chief Porter says it's important to start building a preparedness and evacuation plan. He says it's not a matter of if a wildfire will happen this year but more so when.
According to CAL FIRE, several agencies are currently working to reduce fuel in the wildlands to help decrease the effects potential fires could have on communities.
In the last three years, California had five of the deadliest fires in the state's history which resulted in the death of 145 people.
See more stories and videos related to wildfires here.
CAL FIRE warns residents to prepare for 'difficult' wildfire season
WILDFIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News