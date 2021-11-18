holiday

Red Vines unveils new gingerbread-flavored candy just in time for holidays

The American Licorice Company says it's taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.
EMBED <>More Videos

Red Vines releases gingerbread flavor candy for holidays

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you are craving a sweet holiday treat, Red Vines is releasing something different this year.

The American Licorice Company, the makers of Red Vines, says it is taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.



The new flavor is sold exclusively on the company's website.

A 9-pack of the 4oz. tray costs $18.99. A single individual tray of the Gingerbread Twists, which was sold out as of Thursday morning, is $2.39.

"This flavorfully fun chewy candy will be a hit with all your little elves," the company says.

American Licorice Company says while the Gingerbread Twists are only available online, their other holiday items like Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites, Sour Punch Santa Straws and Red Vines Original Red Winter Twists, can be purchased on the website and in stores.

VIDEO: Reese's reveals its largest peanut butter cup yet in time for Thanksgiving
EMBED More News Videos

Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkholiday recipesholidaybuzzworthyu.s. & worldcandyconsumer
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News