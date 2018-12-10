Redwood City police investigating officer-involved shooting

An officer-involved shooting was reported in Redwood City Monday morning, police said.Police wrote on Twitter that officers responded at 8:47 a.m. to the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue on a call of an attempted suicide in progress.An officer "contacted a male subject in the backyard" and the officer-involved shooting occurred, police wrote on Twitter.They say no officers were injured in the incident.No other details about the shooting were immediately released.Police are asking people to avoid the area during the investigation.