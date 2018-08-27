$2.3M home purchased for retiring San Jose bishop raising eyebrows

The ⁦@DioceseSanJose⁩ purchases a 2.3 million-dollar, 5-bedroom home in this Willow Glen neighborhood for its retiring bishop. pic.twitter.com/lyBA2AjTmG — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) August 27, 2018

The San Jose Arch Diocese bought a $2.3 million dollar, five-bedroom house in a desirable neighborhood to be the home for a retiring bishop. But the purchase is raising some eyebrows.Some are saying that it's such a big, expensive house for just one man, and the community is relatively low-income.