$2.3M home purchased for retiring San Jose bishop raising eyebrows

A $2.3 million, 5-bedroom home was purchased for a retiring bishop in this Willow Glen neighborhood in San Jose, Calif. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The San Jose Arch Diocese bought a $2.3 million dollar, five-bedroom house in a desirable neighborhood to be the home for a retiring bishop. But the purchase is raising some eyebrows.

Some are saying that it's such a big, expensive house for just one man, and the community is relatively low-income.

