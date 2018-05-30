SPIRITUALITY

Televangelist asking for donations to buy $54 million jet

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisiana gospel televangelist wants his disciples to help him buy a $54 million private jet. He says 'Jesus wouldn't be riding a donkey'. (Jesse Duplantis Ministries)

DESTREHAN, La. --
DESTREHAN, La. (AP) - A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.

VIDEO: Michigan fire chief says cameras captured angel image above truck

The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him "I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X."
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

RELATED: Palo Alto pastor resigns after series of unsavory tweets

Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly "anywhere in the world in one stop," reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

Duplantis says Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey" today -- "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionreligiondonationstelevisionmillionaireu.s. & worldchurchairport newsspiritualityLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPIRITUALITY
Bay Area Muslims push for peace, understanding as Ramadan ends
Dalai Lama says California's diversity can promote peace
Photo captures heartwarming moment during nap time
More spirituality
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Will Calif. officials investigate Catholic church sex scandal?
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
San Francisco's Glide Church stripped of clergy
Conservative evangelical Reverend Franklin Graham brings tour to Berkeley
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News