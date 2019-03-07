Religion & Spirituality

Utah teacher forced student to wash Ash Wednesday cross off his forehead

EMBED <>More Videos

A fourth grade teacher apologized and sent candy to her student after forcing him to wash off the ash cross on his forehead.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- A fourth grade teacher apologized and sent candy to her student after forcing him to wash off the ash cross on his forehead.

It happened Ash Wednesday at a public school north of Salt Lake City, Utah, according to KSTU.

The student, William McLeod said he was the only student wearing the ash cross in his class Wednesday. When his classmates asked him about it, he explained that he was Catholic and it was the first day of Lent.

He said he tried to explain the same thing to his teacher, but she forced him to wash it off his forehead.

"She took me aside and she said, 'You have to take it off,'" McLeod described. "She gave me a disinfection wipe - whatever they are called - and she made me wipe it off."

The school district apologized for what happened. A district spokesperson said students of all faiths should feel welcomed.

The district launched an investigation to figure out how and why the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the teacher wrote an apology letter and sent candy to McLeod.

"I hope it helps somebody, and I hope it never happens again," McLeod's grandmother said.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityutaheducationreligioncatholic churchus world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra this weekend
Pres. Trump flubs Tim Cook's name during meeting
Chilling new details emerge in Chris Watts prison interview tapes
Officer shot at Rockford hotel dies; suspect barricaded in car on I-55
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Big rig spills hundreds of beer cans on SoCal freeway
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Show More
Duck reportedly survives after plunging down Lake Berryessa spillway
Richmond High School cancels classes again, explains the issue
Guidelines ask agents to target Spanish speakers at border
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
Cal Fire recommends 35 projects to reduce fire risk across state
More TOP STORIES News