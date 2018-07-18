NORTH BAY FIRES

Rental assistance program aims to help North Bay wildfire survivors

(KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
A new rental assistance program which aims to help families left homeless by the North Bay wildfires opens on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Santa Rosa.

The program will provide families with financial assistance, like rental deposits and help finding places to live.

RELATED: PG&E expects to pay $2.5 billion for costs related to North Bay fires

You can get more information on requirements for the application process at the center, which is located at 575 West College Avenue in Santa Rosa.

