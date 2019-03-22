Crime & Safety

Report: JetBlue flight attendants sue JetBlue, claim they were drugged and raped by pilots

JetBlue airplanes at their gates at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2013.

NEW YORK (KGO) -- Two JetBlue flight attendants are suing the airline after claiming they were drugged and raped by two of the company's pilots.

The alleged rape happened during a layover in Puerto Rico last year.

The women say they met the pilots on a beach and did not previously know them.

According to information obtained by the New York Times, the lawsuit claims the pilots, Dan Watson and Eric Johnson, drugged the women and one of the men raped them.

The flight attendants were not named in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also accuses the airline of failing to discipline the pilots when the women reported the assault.

The women are seeking unspecified damages for assault and battery and aggravated sexual abuse.

JetBlue and the pilots' lawyers have declined to answer questions about the lawsuit.

However, JetBlue says the airline takes these kinds of allegations very seriously.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynew yorkrapecrimelawsuitairlineu.s. & worldlegaljetblue
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
SF Medical Examiner autopsy reveals Adachi cause of death as acute mixed drug toxicity
BART passenger stabbed on train at Fruitvale Station in Oakland
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
Parkland shooting survivor takes her own life
Gov. Newsom to waive environmental rules for fire season prep
LIST: Bay Area's luckiest lottery spots
ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Show More
SF Zoo's beloved blind sea lion dies
Toll increase approved for Golden Gate Bridge
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
People don't become fully-formed adults until their 30s: Report
EXCLUSIVE: From hostage to 'hero,' UPS driver describes life after ordeal
More TOP STORIES News