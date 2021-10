SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Billionaire Richard Branson is showing off his vision for a high-speed transportation system.He unveiled the concept yesterday for Virgin's Hyperloop, which he claims will send people between cities in tubes at 600 miles per hour.The bullet train in a tube concept, originally conceived by Elon Musk, uses powerful magnetic pods to sling you around at top speeds.Virgin hopes to begin commercial operations in 2027.