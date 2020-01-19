Sports

Green Bay Packers fans rally at Palo Alto bar before NFC Championship Game against 49ers

By Anser Hassan
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is Niners Country, but Saturday night, Green Bay Packers fans found a home.

"This is awesome, being around all my people, all the fans!" says Kirstie Miller. She is one of the die-hard Packers fans, with a custom cheese head, and Packers jersey and jewelry.

RELATED: Packers vs. 49ers: Here's a brief history of their storied NFL playoff rivalry
She joined dozens of loud Packers fans at The Patio bar in Palo Alto for a rally before Sunday's NFC Conference Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We are excited! It's going to be a battle. (The Packers) were here earlier in the year when we got destroyed by the Niners. So, we're hoping for a little bit of redemption. Hopefully, learned from our mistakes," says Andrew Matthews, who lives in Sunnyvale but grew up in Madison, Wisconsin.

San Francisco fans may think the mistake is to think that Green Bay can win. But Jonathan Tarin, who lives in Dublin, says don't underestimate Green Bay QB Aaron Rogers.

"Rodgers has been on this stage before. He is ready to really show the world that he is a true legend. So, I am excited to see it!" says Tarin, who will be at the game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

Former Green Bay players also made it out for the rally, including Jordy Nelson, who won a Super Bowl in 2010, and legendary James Lofton. The hall of fame wide receiver says he likes Green Bay's chances.

RELATED: Lombardi Trophy Legacy: Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls

"I started watching the team in August, and I think they've made great strides," says Lofton.
Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy was also on hand to give a speech and meet with fans. He expects a good game.

"The 49ers are a great team. Great story, if you think about it. (They were) 4-12 last year. Now, the (NFC) Conference Championship game. We are obviously going to have to play well. We played awful the first time we were out here. But I think our team is ready," says Murphy.

Packers fans definitely think so.

"This is our time to shine. We are going to win tomorrow. And go to the Super Bowl," says Miller, to the roar of cheering fans.

But they will have to do it on 49ers territory.

Go here for all the latest news and videos about the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspalo altosan francisco 49ersnflbarsuper bowlfootballnfl playoffsfun stuffgreen bay packersbay area events
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News