14-month-old child hospitalized after Richmond shooting, suspect at large

RICHMOND, Calif. -- A 14-month-old child suffered a graze wound from a shooting in Richmond on Thursday evening, police said.

Officers responded at 5:02 p.m. to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system activation, which registered nine rounds fired in the area of the 3000 block of Shane Drive.

The officers found evidence of a shooting upon arrival, but did not immediately find any victims.

However, a nearby hospital reported shortly afterward that a 14-month-old had been taken there with a gunshot graze wound to the abdomen, according to police.

The young child was reported to be in stable condition.

Richmond police have not released any suspect information in connection with the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the case to call Detective A. Mandell at (510) 621-1259 or contact the anonymous tip line at (510) 307-8177.

