ABC7 News ride along with CHP gives first-hand look at daily dangers of Highway 4

CONTRA COSTA COUNT, Calif. (KGO) -- If you drove Highway 4 in Contra Costa County today, maybe you caught a glimpse of CHP Officer Brandon Correia. If so, it may have been a little too late."You have to see them before they see you. That's the ticket," said the ten-year veteran, and not as an intentional pun.After recent road work and widening, the CHP regards Highway 4 as a dangerous corridor. They're out to slow people down, the old fashioned way. As we learned quickly, no stop is routine.Correia's LIDAR (lightt detection and radar) speed gun detected a small white sedan going 90 miles per hour as it passed, while ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freeman was sitting with Correia under an overpass."We're now doing 102, and keeping it safe," said Correia as we approached from the rear.Then, another car cut in front.Correia hit the red lights and siren. The driver in the white car still didn't notice. More red lights and another siren burst, and the driver slowed down while pulling, not to the right as he should have, but into the center divide."I'm not getting us killed," said Correia as he backed up behind the car, then swung in front, and finally got out, walked back, and pointing them in the right direction. "Go! Wait for an opening and move to the right!"Just another day in the life of a CHP officer trying to keep our roads safe. And yes, the driver of that white car did receive a citation."DUI, impairment, and speed are our bread and butter."Still, the CHP says there can be a difference between written speed limits, how people drive, and enforcement.Officer Correia told us he also pulls cars over for going too slowly. Generally, he's looking for that one car going faster than the rest. Or slower."Move all the way to the exit please...all the way to the exit."Another stop. This time, London Morrow in a black, 2009, Porsche 911 Turbo."I seen him," said Morrow a few moments later. "But it was too late.""And you were thinking?""He got me."But in this case, London Morrow wasn't endangering people, even at 81 miles an hour."He has nothing on his record. His car is in great shape. I don't always have to write a ticket," said Officer Correia.So Morrow got a warning, instead.His good attitude helped.It was a CHP stop for speeding that finished with a handshake and smiles.