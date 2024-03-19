United Cajun Navy to focus search of missing Riley Strain on Cumberland River in Nashville

NASHVILLE -- On Tuesday, the family of the missing Missouri college student spoke with the media to give an update on the search for Riley Strain in Nashville, Tennessee.

The parents of Strain thanked volunteers, authorities and those that have helped with the search efforts.

With tears in their eyes, his parents shared their frustration on not having answers, but understand that detectives have done their part to help find their son.

The United Cajun Navy, a volunteer-based nonprofit that helps organize search and rescue teams, arrived to Nashville to help with the search.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit said they were going to use two search boats in the river bank. He added that the terrain makes it difficult to navigate.

The United Cajun Navy will help the family organize search parties.

Newly released video shows missing college student Riley Strain briefly speak with a police officer on the night he vanished.

Officer Reginald Young came across Strain, 22, while responding to a car burglary on Gay Street, south of the Woodland Street Bridge, on the night of March 8, according to Nashville police.

Around 9:50 p.m., Strain walked by alone. The officer asked how he was doing, and Strain responded, "I'm good, how are you?"

"No video has been discovered that shows Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 p.m. timeframe," police said Monday.

Strain disappeared on the night of March 8 after drinking in Nashville's Broadway area, according to police. The University of Missouri senior was visiting Nashville with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for their formal, his family said.

Police earlier released video showing Strain at 9:47 p.m., crossing the street with a group and checking his phone. He then stopped and changed directions for a moment before proceeding down the street behind the group.

Surveillance video from 9:46 p.m. showed Strain walking alone as he stumbled down a street. An additional angle showed Strain running and falling down.

Strain's friends last saw him that night when he was kicked out of country star Luke Bryan's bar, called Luke's 32 Bridge, one of the friends told police.

On Sunday, police said Strain's bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River, near Riverfront Park.

There's no evidence of foul play, according to authorities.

The search is ongoing. Police said they've been searching the area by foot, by drone and by boat, including using boats with sonar equipment.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.