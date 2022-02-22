road rage

Woman hit, dragged, punched during Richmond McDonald's assault says, 'My children are traumatized'

"My youngest, who is three, he keeps repeating, 'The bad lady is going to come get me and break the windows!'"
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Kids traumatized after McDonald's road rage attack, mom says

RICHMOND, Calif. (KGO) -- A shocking assault during a road rage incident at a Bay Area McDonald's parking lot has left a family shaken and police asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

All mom of two "Amaro" wanted on the afternoon of Feb. 5 was to get lunch for her two young sons at the McDonald's on 23rd Street and MacDonald Avenue in Richmond.

She never anticipated what would happen while trying to merge into a drive-through lane.

"You never should have cut you stupid b****!" screams a woman from her car window.

VIDEO: 9-year-old girl in critical condition after apparent road rage shooting: Police
EMBED More News Videos

Ashanti Grant is recovering in a Houston hospital after a driver allegedly opened fire on a car belonging to her family while on their way to the grocery store.



"I wasn't cutting, I was just going with the flow of traffic," says Amaro, who requested we not use her entire name.

After a verbal assault where the woman berates Amaro, calling her "ugly" and a number of expletives, the woman gets back into her car.

You can hear Amaro soothing her 3-year-old and 5-year-old, trying to make this a teachable moment.

A Bay Area mother says her 3-year-old and 5-year-old sons are traumatized after a road rage assault at a Richmond, Calif. McDonald's on Feb. 5, 2022.

A Bay Area mother says her 3-year-old and 5-year-old sons are traumatized after a road rage assault at a Richmond, Calif. McDonald's on Feb. 5, 2022.



"See?" she told them. "That's not how you should behave, okay?"

Just as you think the incident is over, the suspect then continued her verbal rant and even got out of her car.

"She threw objects at my vehicle," Amaro said. "She started throwing stuff, started attacking my window...hitting it with a water bottle really aggressively."


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Amaro's kids who were in the backseat, witnessed it all and can be heard crying.

But that's not it. Once the suspect was finished throwing the water bottle, you can hear her rev her engine and slam into the back of Amaro's car.

"Oh my gosh!" Amaro exclaims. That's when the video ends.

What you don't see on camera is Amaro getting out of the car. Richmond police say the suspect drove straight into her dragging her across the parking lot more than 150 feet before stopping. While on the ground, Amaro was punched several times.

"Looking back at what happened, I know I shouldn't have gotten out of the car," she said.

While Amaro's physical pain will heal, the mental toll from this act of road rage has has lasting effects.

VIDEO: Military veteran with children in backseat opens fire during road rage incident
EMBED More News Videos

Dashcam video captured a violent road rage incident that put two young children and a driver at risk as gunshots rang out in Albuquerque, New Mexico.



"I'm shaken by what my babies went through," she said. "That they're still traumatized. My youngest, who is three, he keeps repeating, 'The bad lady is going to break our windows, the bad lady is going to come get me and break the windows!'"

When asked what she'd like to tell the public, Amaro said, "She (the suspect) is out there and I really could like the public to help me recognize her. I just want the public to be aware of this person and what she did, the actions she caused my family."

Richmond police say the woman's vehicle has been located, but are still working to identify her. If you can help contact Richmond Police Detective O. Guzman at OGuzman@RichmondPD.net or at 510-672-2493.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondcrimeassaultmcdonald'sattackmcdonaldspoliceroad rage
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line
ROAD RAGE
Kids traumatized after McDonald's road rage attack, mom says
Driver escapes I-580 road rage shooting safely, CHP says
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Florida man opens fire in I-95 road rage shooting, caught on dash cam
TOP STORIES
Sierra snow expected to cause difficult travel conditions
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
UN Security Council holds emergency meeting tonight on Ukraine crisis
16-year-old dies of possible overdose in SF
Unvaccinated people still account for most COVID deaths
Couple assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Oakland's Little Saigon
Mother viciously attacked at East Bay McDonald's drive-thru line
Show More
Mixed emotions after 1st weekend without indoor mandate in Bay Area
Jamal Edwards, pioneering music entrepreneur, dead at 31
Presidents Day deals: Best sales available this holiday weekend
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
COVID updates: Experts say 2nd booster shot not needed yet
More TOP STORIES News