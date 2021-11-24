San Jose officials warn county is not place to commit organized retail crime

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11263388" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Organized theft spree: Bay Area high-end retail stores hit with spate of robberies over weekend (1 of 5) Union Square looks welcoming and festive Monday morning but there is still evidence that weekend looting spree happened here.

Two East Bay residents have been arrested after attempting to steal more than $4000 in perfume and cologne from two Macy’s stores according to @SanJosePD. @sliccardo, @SJPD_AC_Joseph and @da_rosen say the arrests will continue if others try and steal in SJ https://t.co/B5PucnaPWB pic.twitter.com/Yv23Ck7VDN — Dustin Dorsey (@DustinABC7) November 25, 2021

Thieves stole $40,000 in merchandise from the Lululemon store in Santana Row and $7,000 in sunglasses from Westfield Valley Fair Mall in San Jose.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a proposal for investment in technology that will assist police in arrests and determent of several organized crime rings that have recently engaged in robberies, auto thefts, drive-by shootings and other crimes. The city council will vote on this proposal Tuesday.Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said Wednesday that felony charges have already been filed against several suspects tied to recent retail robberies at shopping establishments in the area and more arrests are on the way.Rosen says thieves will be charged to fullest extent of the law and they will remain in jail, no matter small or big retailer.SJPD says 19-year-old Dwayne Huntley of Hayward and 22-year-old Raheem Lewis of Antioch attempted to steal more than $4,000 of perfume and cologne from Macy's stores at both Valley Fair and Oakridge Malls last night.The two were spotted by Valley Fair security after reporting on a call of suspicious activity. Police say they matched the description of suspects who stole merchandise on Sunday.Huntley and Lewis were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for grand theft and burglary and Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen says their bail is set at 2 million."The message is simple, we will not tolerate it, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you," said SJPD Assistant Chief Paul Joseph. "Stay out of San Jose.""San Jose and Santa Clara County is not the place to come to committ organized crime, retail crime or crime of any kind," Mayor Liccardo said."For those who are thinking about committing these crimes, don't because you're going to get caught and you're going to go to jail," Rosen said.San Jose police say thieves entered the Lululemon store in Santana Row around 6:30 Sunday night and took around $40,000 worth of merchandise.Police say the suspects were gone before officers arrived at the scene.San Jose police said it's up to individual retailers whether they beef up their own security.