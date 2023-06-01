Alameda Co. judge robbed at gunpoint in Oakland parking garage, sheriff says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Alameda County judge was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning, according to the sheriff's office. They say it happened in a parking garage near 13th Street at Madison Street in Oakland at around 8:50 a.m.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Authorities say the suspects were described as three males wearing masks.

"Fortunately, the judge was not injured. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is working with the Oakland Police Department to gather leads and evidence," the office said in a statement.

The identity of the judge and what items were stolen have not been confirmed at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.