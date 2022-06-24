abortion

Planned Parenthood responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned: 'Do not lose hope'

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Planned Parenthood responds to SCOTUS decision: 'Do not lose hope'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US

Planned Parenthood Northern California CEO Gilda Gonzales spoke to ABC7 News on "Midday Live" Friday about the impact of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision on Californians.

"I'm thoroughly appalled," Gonzales said. "And my heart is heavy for the millions of women and other pregnant-able people in the 26 states that will implement abortion bans and their rights to get abortion will be taken away."

RELATED: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans

So how will Planned Parenthood be involved in the West Coast Offensive announced by California's governor and the other West Coast governors on Friday?
"There are seven California Planned Parenthood affiliates and we are working closely together along with other allies and the governor and other legislative leadership to put into law protections so that we can enshrine the access to abortion and birth control. One of the very tangible actions that is going to be forthcoming is a new state constitutional amendment that will appear on this year's November ballot. We're asking everybody to review the language and we strongly suggest that people support this amendment. There are other legislative measures that are moving through the system to enhance protection for our providers and other aspects of our work."

What is Planned Parenthood doing to gear up services in anticipation of an influx of women from other states?
"We've been running though scenarios for quite a while, and Texas SB-8 went into effect in September and that was a preview of what is to come. Just our affiliate has already served upwards of 80 patients since September, most of them from Texas. And some of our other partner Planned Parenthood affiliates here in California have served even more. And so we know that there's going to be an uptick and we are evaluating how and when we should be increasing our hours and our staffing and we're prepared to do what we need to do to ensure that everyone has access to abortion care."

RELATED: 5 myths about abortion debunked as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

What message would Gonzalez like to send to people (men and women) who are feeling very hurt and scared that this right that they had in California could also be taken away?
"It's not going to be taken away here in California if everybody dose the right thing and leans in, passing the constitutional amendment, but I would say that we still have a heavy heart. And I would say this: To do everything in our power to ensure that California remains a reproductive freedom state and then to support our allies and other activities occurring across the country because we can turn this around. As the president said, this is not over. We can turn this around and ensure that millions of people continue to have the right to their own reproductive decisions. Do not lose hope. We will continue to fight forward."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniaabortionplanned parenthoodcalifornia legislationsupreme courthealth careu.s. supreme courtwomen's health
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
LIVE: Gov. Newson discusses action on CA abortion services
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ+ and other rights
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
How personal data could be used to enforce anti-abortion laws
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Newson discusses action on CA abortion services
Where abortion stands nationally: State-by-state breakdown of laws
How does overturning Roe v. Wade affect IVF treatments?
SF Pride Parade and Celebration | Watch live Sunday on ABC7
Biden vows to 'do all in my power' to protect abortion access
How personal data could be used to enforce anti-abortion laws
Suspect arrested following fatal Muni train shooting in SF: police
Show More
Supreme Court overturns Roe in landmark case on abortion rights
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Swimmer injured in shark attack expected to make full recovery
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
What to know: Many fires burning across SF Bay Area right now
More TOP STORIES News