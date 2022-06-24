abortion

Rep. Jackie Speier condemns Supreme Court abortion ruling: 'Government mandating pregnancy'

Congresswoman Jackie Speier says the November election is critical more than ever
Bay Area congresswoman: Roe V. Wade ruling is 'mandating pregnancy'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area lawmakers are reacting to the Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, allowing states to ban abortions.

RELATED: Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, transforming abortion rights in US

"I think it's important to point out what this opinion does, it's mandating, it's government mandating pregnancy," said Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier.

On Friday, she pointed out what she believes is the court's hypocrisy on Thursday's ruling on concealed carry and a woman's right to choose.

VIDEO: Planned Parenthood responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned: 'Do not lose hope'
Planned Parenthood Northern California's CEO spoke to ABC7 News about the impact of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision on Californians.



"I mean think about that. On one hand, the court said, 'the state can't make this decision on concealed carry weapons,' but on the other hand they say, 'We're going to have the right to choose be determined by the states.' Guns have more rights in this country now than women."

Congresswoman Speier says the Supreme Court's decisions about guns and the abortion indicate a full embrace of a right-wing agenda. "What is so compelling is that this decision is taking rights away from women, half the women in this country will no longer have a right to abortion."

RELATED: Which states are banning abortion immediately? State-by-state breakdown of abortion laws, bans

At least 26 states would likely ban or severely restrict abortion if the Supreme Court overturns the 1973 landmark precedent set in Roe v. Wade.



She says as for what's next, Speier reminds women that medication abortion is safe, effective and readily available.

"That is a pill you take and you could take it up to 12 weeks of your pregnancy...you can get it by the mail."

RELATED: 5 myths about abortion debunked as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Congresswoman Speier says the November election is critical more than ever.

"A woman's freedom, a woman's right to choose is on the ballot. So we've got to retain the house, and we've got to pick up two seats in the Senate. So we can overturn the filibuster and pass a codification of Roe versus Wade."

