ukraine

Over 20,000 West Coast port workers refuse to load or unload Russian cargo amid Ukraine invasion

Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

At least 20,000 port workers say they will no longer load or unload any Russian vessels or Russian cargo coming into or going out of all 29 ports up and down the West Coast.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union calls it an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The decision comes amid the ongoing violent attacks on civilian targets by Russia.

Even as Russia announced a ceasefire starting Monday morning and the opening of humanitarian corridors in several areas, its armed forces continued to pummel Ukrainian cities, with multiple rocket launchers hitting residential buildings.

TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine

The limited ceasefire announcement came a day after hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian civilians attempting to flee to safety were forced to shelter from Russian shelling of cities in Ukraine's center, north and south

Officials from both sides planned a third round of talks Monday.

For other ways to support Ukrainian refugees and the ongoing relief efforts, click here.



The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysupply chainrussiawarukraineport of los angelesport of long beachcalifornia
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
UKRAINE
Russia-Ukraine: French foreign minister calls corridor offer a 'trap'
'DWTS' pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy planning return to Ukraine
People are booking Airbnbs in Ukraine, but don't plan to check in
Russia announces ceasefire for evacuations of Ukrainian civilians
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Bay Area students start 'Peptoc Hotline' to cheer up others
You can now order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests
Racial harassment caught on video at NorCal girls soccer game
Missing SF college student found dead in Central Valley: Sheriff
Ex-UFC champ Velasquez denied bail in SJ shooting case
CA school kids face racist insults during soccer game in Concord
Show More
CA's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon
Florida to recommend against Covid-19 vaccine for healthy children
SF startup re-engineering tree cells to help fight climate change
Concerns over safety of SF Tenderloin's ambassadors after 1 shot
BART partially restores service on Richmond line
More TOP STORIES News