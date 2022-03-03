Local and national support for people in Ukraine

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As the conflict continues daily in Ukraine, people all over the Bay Area and United States are stepping up to try and help out. Below you will find a list of vetted resources, as well as tips on how to talk to your children, for you or someone you know to lend a hand or get support.Nova Ukraine is a Palo Alto-based, 501(c)3 registered nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about Ukraine in the U.S. and throughout the world and providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.Razom for Ukraine is collecting donations for its emergency response project to provide medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and support volunteers on the ground.Global Giving has started a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund which will provide shelter, food, and water to the 500,000 refugees and counting. The money will also be used for health and psychosocial care, as well as education and economic assistance, according to the organization's website.International Rescue Committee is collecting financial donations that will go toward supporting resources and aid to displaced families. The organization specializes in helping refugees around the world who have been forced from their homes. They target communities where people lack vital resources for resettlement and recovery from crises.Doctors Without Borders is an organization that provides medical care during humanitarian crises, still has workers in Ukraine despite the ongoing conflict. Donations to DWB will fund these services as well as mass casualty kits, emergency medicine and preparedness training for local hospitals and more.United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is the refugee agency for the United Nations, is accepting donations to provide health care, legal assistance and on-the-ground supply support to refugees from Ukraine.The online rental company Airbnb announced that it will offer free, short-term housing to up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine via its nonprofit initiative Airbnb.org.(Edutopia) Help children make sense with historical perspective, feel empowered and inspire them to feel hopeful.(Common Sense Media) Tips and conversation starters to help you talk to kids of different ages about the toughest topics.(Very Well Family) Explore ways families can speak with young people about war, including tips on sharing information and restricting media coverage.(Save the Children) How and when to talk about war and violence with our kids.(Common Sense Media) Learn about a Toolkit for Parents and Educators.(American Psychological Association) Help adults guide their young children beyond fear and to resilience.(American Psychological Association) Tips and strategies for parents and teachers of middle school-aged children.(National Child Traumatic Stress Network) Resources that can be filtered by topic or keyword and by audience with a focus on how adults can identify traumatic responses in young people and how to support them.