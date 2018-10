A Burning RV triggered the evacuation of a Lowe's store in San Francisco Sunday morning.ABC7 was behind the Lowe's on Bayshore Boulevard after flames damaged part of the store's exterior. The fire broke out around 7:00 a.m.Nobody was hurt.The Fire Department ordered Lowe's to be evacuated for a short time. Some of the flames damaged a PG&E transformer and power lines.Investigators think homeless people might have been living inside the RV.