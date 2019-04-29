San Anselmo woman killed by suspected DUI driver

Flowers and hand-drawn ’slow’ signs hang where a San Anselmo woman was hit and killed last night, while walking her dogs. Central Marin Police say James Boswell, 30,was arrested at the scene, booked for felony DUI and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated. Bail is $500K. pic.twitter.com/MxFi1vGvfp — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) April 29, 2019

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- On Saturday night at 10 p.m., a car hit a woman who was walking her two dogs across the street from her home on Butterfield Road and Caleta Avenue in San Anselmo.She and one of the dogs were killed. Central Marin Police say the second dog was taken to Marin County Humane offices for treatment.Police say the driver of the car was 30-year-old James Boswell. He was arrested at the scene and booked at Marin County Jail for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.On Sunday, while cars sped up Butterfield Road, over orange crime markers painted in the street and past handmade signs that say to "slow," Charlotte Phillips carefully placed flowers on the sidewalk for her friend who loved to garden."She was just a wonderful member of the community, she was really generous-hearted," said Phillips, who added through tears, "I just want people to slow down and be mindful when they drive."Garril Page is one of the woman's best friends and shared the woman's name and photos with ABC7. But, out of respect for the woman's family, who have not yet been notified of her death, ABC7 is keeping her identity private."I can't begin to tell you how angry I am at this man. How irresponsible, despicable and rotten I think his behavior is," said Page, who wrote in a statement that her friend was "sound of judgement and generous in spirit. She was well read, a wonderful conversationalist, firm in opinion, but willing to listen to other views. She was adept in bookkeeping, a successful and responsible business owner as well as a devoted and loving caregiver. Her death is a tremendous loss to this community.""I'm not surprised it happened, not on this street," said Mick Kabanuck, who lives on Butterfield Road. He and his wife frequently call Central Marin Police to report dangerous driving and worry about the safety of their young children."We request extra patrol and, once in a while, we'll see some cars down the street, but people still drive like maniacs down this street.""I'm shocked, just shocked that this happened," said Linda Lowry, who was a longtime friend and neighbor of the woman who was killed, who she says frequently walked her dogs past dark. "I always worried about her walking them at night."Neighbors suggested a number of ways they believe Butterfield Road could be made safer, including speed bumps, flashing reflectors in the intersection at Caleta Ave., more signage and extra patrols.James Boswell was booked at Marin County Jail. His bail was set at $500,000.