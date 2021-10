Proposal video! Couple gets engaged during 49ers game at Levi's Stadium

EMBED >More News Videos The 49ers Faithful returned home to Santa Clara Saturday for the first home game at Levi's Stadium in about 500 days.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Sunday was a great day for San Francisco 49ers fans, especially for one couple.The couple was at the game, wearing matching George Kittle jerseys, when their date turned into an engagement celebration in the stands.Our ABC7 News photographer captured the moment when Joe Martinez proposed to his now fiancΓ©e Leticia.As you can clearly see in the video, she said yes!The couple celebrated two wins - Their engagement and the game itself.The Niners beat the Raiders in their preseason finale 34-10.Their first regular season game is next Sunday in Detroit.