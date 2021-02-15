Video shows man propose to girlfriend of 14 years on Valentine's Day in elaborate Embarcadero setup

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10340269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jaws definitely dropped at the sight of this stunning setup for a marriage proposal in San Francisco on Valentine's Day! Congrats to the happy couple!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you believe in Cupid, let's just say his arrows hit several people tonight, especially in San Francisco.Right under the iconic Cupid Span, Edgar Lopez was pacing back and forth as he got ready to propose to his girlfriend of 14 years."I'm nervous she's on her way here. She's looking for parking," said Lopez.Lopez had been waiting for over a decade to pop the question. Last year the pandemic got in the way."I don't know what I'm going to say!" Lopez began to practice his speech, "My heart belongs with you and I want to spend my whole life with you."On the Cupid Span lawn we met San Jose Couple Udit Gami and Herat Shah, they were having a romantic picnic overlooking the Bay Bridge."He just said we are going to San Francisco to watch the sunset, but there is no sunset. We got a good date!," said Shah.The Valentine's Day picnic is a result of the pandemic. This is Kathy La's passion project turned into a business."We did 6 (picnics) already. We did 3 yesterday and 3 tomorrow," said La, owner of Experiences by K.Let's go back to Edgar Lopez, he's still pacing back and forth and trying to breath.The "Marry Me" letters behind him were made by a local family business that pivoted during the pandemic."We started offering contact-less services like balloon bouquets light up letters," said Ivanna Cruz with Luisa's Creations and more.Up the street, we met Lorrie and Mugzy Huerta, who drove from Gilroy to celebrate their love."This Valentine's Day is definitely different than all the other Valentine 's Days we've spend together, but we are making the best of it. It's a breath of fresh air. We just have to practice social distancing," said Lorrie Huerta.Loving the packed outdoor dining was Pete Sittnick the owner of Waterbar and Epic Steak restaurants."This is only our fourth day that we've been open since the shutdown so we are very grateful for all the people that are coming out to support the restaurants," said Sittnick.Down the block at the COVID-19 test site we met the Vega family. Their Valentine's Day present to each other was getting tested."It's better than going to the restaurants. Come to the test site and then go home," said Marcelo Vega.At 5:30pm we saw Adriana Sanchez walk toward the Cupid Span on the Embarcadero with blindfolds and two friends leading her toward Edgar Lopez."I opened my eyes and I saw him right there and my heart just dropped and he asked me the question. He popped the question!," said Sanchez.Now, the newly engaged couple is working on choosing the right date to get married.