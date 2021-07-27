SF Asian Art Museum houses one of world's most comprehensive Asian art collections

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Founded over 50 years ago, the San Francisco Asian Art Museum is home to a variety of artworks ranging from traditional collections to contemporary installations. These awe-inspiring exhibitions, collections, and programs engage diverse communities, inspire new ways of thinking, and create rich experiences for all who visit.
"This museum has been a leading platform for engaging our own community, as well as visitors from all over the world, about learning, appreciating, and enjoying Asian art and culture. And over those 50 plus years, we have grown a lot," states Dr. Jay Xu, Director and CEO of the Asian Art Museum.
Recently, the museum expanded to include a new building to accommodate its growing art programs.
"TeamLab: Continuity" is housed within the Museum's new Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion. This contemporary digital experience dissolves boundaries between artwork and viewer, as individuals step into an ecosystem of imagery inspired by nature and East Asian Art.
Upon entering the exhibit, visitors are immersed in an interactive experience complete with blooming flowers, darting fish, and soaring crows.
"Whenever you touch the flowers or the crows, you get different sound effects. So, you literally see how you are influencing the artwork, or those visual elements, through your gestures and presence," reveals Kazumasa Nonaka, a member of teamLab.
In addition to new exhibitions, the museum is known for having one of the most comprehensive Asian art collections in the world. Visitors can explore the 18,000+ works of art in its permanent collection, some stemming back to 6,000 years ago.
"You can navigate the museum without any judgment, and encounter artists not only who are alive and creating, but also artists who existed 1,000 years ago -- how they were viewing the world and demonstrating their existence and their sense of belonging," says Asian Art Museum's Head of Contemporary Art Abby Chen.
Visit here to learn more about the San Francisco Asian Art Museum.
